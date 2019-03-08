Ipswich pupils win out in mock court room battle

The jury from St Marks Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Pupils from an Ipswich primary school managed to overrule their rivals to win a top competition.

Louis and Ella from St Marks Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Louis and Ella from St Marks Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students at St Mark’s Catholic Primary School placed first in the mock trial competition held at Ipswich Crown Court.

The Year 5 pupils were up against students from Palgrave Primary School, near Diss, in the final round of the competition which started in September and was organised by the judiciary and Ministry of Justice.

Almost 30 Suffolk schools took part in the competition which saw pupils playing a number of different roles in their own courtroom dramas from judge to jury member and victim to defendant.

The finalists were given the case of a bike being stolen from a shed in Ipswich which they then had to act out in front of real life judge, Rupert Overbury.

Judge Overbury withHenry from St Marks Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Judge Overbury withHenry from St Marks Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Once the schools had performed it was up to the judges to score the trials and present both individual and team awards.

In the end the trophy was presented to the team from St Mark’s.

Nine-year-old Orla, played a victim of theft. She said: “They wanted us to learn all about what it’s like in court.

“It was really fun.”

Children from Palgrave Primary School took part in the final of the Suffolk Junior Schools Mock Trial Competition finalPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children from Palgrave Primary School took part in the final of the Suffolk Junior Schools Mock Trial Competition finalPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ten-year-old Ania was an additional witness for St Mark’s: “I was the person who had the CCTV.

“I think I would like to be on the jury in the future because you make the most important decision.”

Year 5 teacher from St Mark’s, Ana Radovic said that the pupils had spent around two weeks preparing for the final round of the competition and had benefitted massively from taking part.

“They have an understanding of what happens when you commit a crime,” said Ms Radovic, “and their confidence has grown.”

Children from Palgrave Primary School took part in the final of the Suffolk Junior Schools Mock Trial Competition finalPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children from Palgrave Primary School took part in the final of the Suffolk Junior Schools Mock Trial Competition finalPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Justice minister, Lucy Frazer said: “Congratulations to everyone that took part in this event, and particularly those who reached the final.

“I know our justice system will be in safe hands with the students of Palgrave and St Mark’s on the case.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Ipswich Crown Court for organising such a worthwhile event for the local community.

“Events like these are vital in teaching our next generation of judges, lawyers and magistrates the importance of the rule of law.”