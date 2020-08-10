New vicar excited to take up post in Woodbridge

Revd. Nigel Prior and his wife Liz Picture: JANICE POULSON Archant

A new vicar set to take up the reigns at a well-known Suffolk church says he is excited to take on the role.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Revd. Nigel Prior is to be the next Rector of St Mary’s Woodbridge and Priest-in-Charge of St Mary’s, Great Bealings.

He follows the Revd Canon Kevan McCormack, known locally as Kev the Rev, who retired in February after 20 years in the parish and six years as a chaplain to Her Majesty the Queen.

“I am very excited to arrive, if a little later than planned,” said Revd. Prior.

“I look forward to serving both churches (soon to become a United Benefice) as faithfully and imaginatively as I can.”

Revd. Prior comes from the parish of Mayfield in East Sussex, after spending over twenty years in post there.

He originally comes from Loughton, Essex and is married to Liz from Irlam, Manchester who was headteacher of Our Lady’s RC Primary School in Rottingdean before retiring recently.

“It is important to keep the rumour of God alive by every means of communication and contact possible,” said Revd. Prior.

“Even if social distancing still feels awkward, we all need to feel and know the ‘still, small voice of God’ in our midst, and that we are each valued and loved by Him despite all the challenges we face.

“Suffolk is a very lovely place, the home of Benjamin Britten and Maggi Hambling, so I’m in good company.

“Woodbridge is a buzzy, diverse market town while St Mary’s Great Bealings is a country church which serves what is still a close-knit rural community.”

Revd. Nigel will be formally licensed and Inducted on St Bartholomew’s day, August 24, by Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich.

READ MORE: Chaplain to The Queen to retire after 20 years serving Suffolk church