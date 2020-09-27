‘Magnificent’ clock dial benefits from much-needed restoration

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST Archant

A “magnificent” clock dial which features on the side of a historic church in Walsham-le-Willows has undergone much-needed restoration work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

The eye-catching clock face on the side of St Mary’s Church was “requiring some attention” before the restoration project began.

The work was carried out by S Michlmayr & Co Ltd, clock and watchmakers of Norwich, and financed by the Walsham le Willows Open Gardens Trust from funds raised from its August Bank Holiday event.

The church sits at the centre of Walsham and is impressive by any standards, with a large clerestory and an interesting chequerwork flint porch.

It was gifted to Ixworth Priory around 1540 and was lavishly restored by the Victorians, although many of the medieval features have been retained.

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

A spokesman for the Walsham Le Willows Open Garden Trust said: “The dial was requiring some attention, due to weathering and inevitable general wear and tear, reflective of its long-term positioning on the church’s tower.

You may also want to watch:

“The original copper dial has a 5inch diameter, so the first challenge was to remove the dial with care, to prevent any damage to the surround and mechanisms.

“Back in the Michlmayr workshop the dial was stripped back and repainted, with special attention given to the large golden, roman numerals that adorn its face.

“The company is delighted to have played a part in preserving this dial and reinstalling it to its rightful place, atop St Mary’s Church so that it can be used and enjoyed for many years to come.”