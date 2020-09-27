E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Magnificent’ clock dial benefits from much-needed restoration

PUBLISHED: 15:23 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 27 September 2020

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

Archant

A “magnificent” clock dial which features on the side of a historic church in Walsham-le-Willows has undergone much-needed restoration work.

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUSTThe historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

The eye-catching clock face on the side of St Mary’s Church was “requiring some attention” before the restoration project began.

The work was carried out by S Michlmayr & Co Ltd, clock and watchmakers of Norwich, and financed by the Walsham le Willows Open Gardens Trust from funds raised from its August Bank Holiday event.

The church sits at the centre of Walsham and is impressive by any standards, with a large clerestory and an interesting chequerwork flint porch.

It was gifted to Ixworth Priory around 1540 and was lavishly restored by the Victorians, although many of the medieval features have been retained.

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUSTThe historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

A spokesman for the Walsham Le Willows Open Garden Trust said: “The dial was requiring some attention, due to weathering and inevitable general wear and tear, reflective of its long-term positioning on the church’s tower.

You may also want to watch:

“The original copper dial has a 5inch diameter, so the first challenge was to remove the dial with care, to prevent any damage to the surround and mechanisms.

“Back in the Michlmayr workshop the dial was stripped back and repainted, with special attention given to the large golden, roman numerals that adorn its face.

“The company is delighted to have played a part in preserving this dial and reinstalling it to its rightful place, atop St Mary’s Church so that it can be used and enjoyed for many years to come.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge emergency response as ‘man gets stuck in mud flats’

Five fire engines are at the scene of a water rescue in Trimley St Martin (stock image) Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Sunday Snap: Town end 21-year wait, Chambers moves up and Mick’s deep house banger

Teddy Bishop wheels away after scoring Towns opening goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Shocking extent of dog thefts rise is revealed as gangs ‘exploit’ demand

Two of the dogs stolen from Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery belonged to a family who had left their three dogs in their care. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Magnificent’ clock dial benefits from much-needed restoration

The historic clock dial on the side of St Mary's Church in Walsham Le Willows has been restored. Picture: WALSHAM LE WILLOWS GARDENS TRUST

Watch! Town’s goals as they make it three out of three with win over Rochdale

Town go close in the first half with the ball cleared off the line. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com