Students show off upcycled clothes on school catwalk

Upcycled clothes were among the stylish garments shown off by students who strutted their stuff on the catwalk at a school’s fashion show.

Textiles students at St Mary's School in Colchester staged the event in front of family and friends, with year-eight girls modelling pyjamas and year-nines showing off their upcycling skills.

GCSE-level students modelled a special occasion garment inspired by shows such as Miss Saigon, Narnia and Aladdin.

Philip Scoging, owner of international bridal wear company Sacha James Bridal – based in Hatfield Peveral, Essex – worked closely with the textiles department for the year-10 wedding dress competition and generously produced the three finalists' garments for the audience to see on the catwalk.

The winning gown will form part of Sacha James' new 2019/2020 collection.

St Mary's principal Hilary Vipond said: “The fashion show was a real showcase of technical skills and design flair and demonstrated the girls' ability to rise to the challenges of researching garments for inspiration, interpreting their ideas and Colchester St Mary's developing their own creations using a choice of fabrics, techniques and details.

“We are extremely proud of everyone's hard work.”