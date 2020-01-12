Public exhibition to be held for Framlingham community hall plans

St Michael's community rooms are in the courtyard of the church in Framlingham Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

An exhibition is to be held for the public to have their say on a community hall redevelopment project in a Suffolk town.

St Michael's Community Rooms in Framlingham are to open later this week for a public exhibition, where the architect responsible for the redevelopment will be consulting the town's residents.

Rev Mark Sanders, rector of St Michael's Church, said: "We want to consult the public on this project. The exhibition is a chance for everyone to come and look at the plans and designs.

"We want to encourage people to come and support this project."

St Michael's community rooms have hosted a range of activities from fitness classes to art displays over the years.

However, town council chairman Philip Collins previously described them as at the "end of their life".

In November last year, Framlingham town councillors unanimously passed two motions supporting redevelopment work at St Michael's Community Rooms, in the church ground in Church Street.

Following two years of discussions between the Parochial Church Council (PCC), which owns the church hall, and Framlingham Town Council, the work is finally able to proceed.

Framlingham Town Council has agreed to provide £70,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding for the project.

Councillors also passed a motion supporting the allocation of £700,000 in CIL funding from East Suffolk Council for the initiative.

St Michael's rooms are still in use, but Rev Sanders says he is hoping they will be much improved once the project has been completed.

The PCC and architects are hosting the public exhibitions over two days next weekend - from 7-8pm on Friday, January 17 and 9am-12.30pm on Saturday January 18.

Rev Sanders also confirmed an update on the project will be provided at the exhibition.

Community leaders have said they hope that redevelopment will begin in the next few months.

Next week's exhibitions represents the chance for the community to have their say on the future of the rooms, Rev Sanders said.

He added: "If people bring good suggestions to the exhibition, we'll happily take them on board. But if there are concerns, we want to hear them too."