Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former scrap yard set to be transformed into holiday village

PUBLISHED: 09:44 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 08 March 2019

The proposed St Osyth holiday village will be built on the site of a former car breakers yard. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

The proposed St Osyth holiday village will be built on the site of a former car breakers yard. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans for a new holiday village in St Osyth have been given the go-ahead following a successful appeal.

Tendring District Council first refused the plans for the 24-unit resort on the site of a former car breakers in Cockett Wick Lane in November 2017.

The council refused the application due to concerns over safety and the fact part of the site falls within the most high risk category of flood plain.

Concerns were also raised about whether the site would provide enough facilities for future visitors to the area.

The local authority’s decision has since been overturned, however, following the ruling of an independent planning inspector.

Despite flooding concerns, the planning inspector found that the units would be built on lower risk areas and that the site was subject to flood mitigation.

Regarding a lack of facilities, the inspector said that more could be added in at the detailed planning application stage, and that the site was close enough to St Osyth to benefit from the village’s facilities.

A condition has been imposed that the units can only be used for holiday homes, and not as anyone’s permanent address.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Honoured by France. Talk of a lost love-of-his-life

Veteran Des Lush in 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry and car collide on A14 near Felixstowe

The A14 near Felixstowe was blocked after a lorry and car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bramfield man jailed for breaching restraining order

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

IWD 2019 quiz: How well do you know some of the most important women in history?

How many important women in history do you know? PICTURE: Getty/iStockphoto

Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and large sword seized during drugs raid

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and a large sword during a Lowestoft raid. Photo: Scorpion Drug team.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists