Former scrap yard set to be transformed into holiday village

The proposed St Osyth holiday village will be built on the site of a former car breakers yard. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans for a new holiday village in St Osyth have been given the go-ahead following a successful appeal.

Tendring District Council first refused the plans for the 24-unit resort on the site of a former car breakers in Cockett Wick Lane in November 2017.

The council refused the application due to concerns over safety and the fact part of the site falls within the most high risk category of flood plain.

Concerns were also raised about whether the site would provide enough facilities for future visitors to the area.

The local authority’s decision has since been overturned, however, following the ruling of an independent planning inspector.

Despite flooding concerns, the planning inspector found that the units would be built on lower risk areas and that the site was subject to flood mitigation.

Regarding a lack of facilities, the inspector said that more could be added in at the detailed planning application stage, and that the site was close enough to St Osyth to benefit from the village’s facilities.

A condition has been imposed that the units can only be used for holiday homes, and not as anyone’s permanent address.