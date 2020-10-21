Painted poppy path brightens streets for Remembrance Sunday

Poppies have been painted all around St Peter's Church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Poppies have been painted on a Suffolk street in time for Remembrance Day this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poppies at St Peter's Church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Poppies at St Peter's Church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ‘pavement poppies’ have been created on the pathways around St Peter’s Cultural Venue in Sudbury as a show of respect for all those who have fallen in battle.

Community wardens in the town have been busy spray painting 301 poppies to represent each soldier named on the war memorial located at The Croft and one giant poppy to represent the Poppy Appeal.

Covid-19 restrictions permitting, St. Peter’s will be open on Remembrance Sunday and will display part of Sudbury’s beloved hand-made poppy nets inside, along with the silent soldier that was displayed in 2018.

MORE: Childhood sweethearts celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Following the poppy trail around the church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Following the poppy trail around the church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The display will be accompanied by a soundscape of war poetry and songs with admittance permitted from 11am to 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

There will be no parades or church services in Sudbury or Great Cornard but there will be wreath-laying and a short service at both the British and American war memorials.

The service will take place on Remembrance day outside St. Gregory’s Church in front of the British War Memorial, commencing at 2.30pm with admissions beginning at 2.15pm.

The poppies make a real statement around St Peter's Church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The poppies make a real statement around St Peter's Church in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Care company steps in to save elderly’s vital day centre from closure

Teresa Elford, mayor’s secretary and events co-ordinator, said: “Despite the pandemic, Sudbury Town Council are adapting the way we mark this important appeal and how we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This year we have created a poignant visual reminder in the centre of town with a trail of temporary spray painted poppies around St. Peter’s to signify this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“Starting with one large poppy in the entrance to the Church representing all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle.”

Bradley Smith, community warden manager at Sudbury Town Council, said: “The team were pleased to be involved in this worthwhile project to celebrate Remembrance Sunday.

“It is a completely different approach to what would normally happen, however, it is a fitting tribute to the personnel that lost their lives.”