How you could light up a loved one’s birthday this December

A Copdock church will be lit up every night in December as part of a scheme to raise funds after its income was slashed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

St Peter’s Church has launched its ‘Light Up Christmas’ initiative, which encourages people to sponsor the illumination of the building to mark an occasion, such as a birthday or wedding anniversary.

The Grade II*-listed church, which dates back to the 14th century, is asking for a £10 donation to sponsor the lighting for a night.

Church warden Ruth Lincoln said: “We know a lot of people and organisations have been struggling this year and that includes us.

“However, we still need to pay out for repairs, things like gardening equipment and petrol which our volunteers need to maintain the grounds. We sometimes have to call on contractors as well to repair things, which all requires money.

“We may well not be open for Christmas, which would be really sad, but we can light up the building for people to see and maybe raise some money in the process.”

