Appeal for witnesses to smash and grab burglary
PUBLISHED: 13:48 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 10 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after the door of a Newmarket home was smashed in during a burglary.
Sometime between 9.50am and 12.50pm on Thursday January 9 entry was forced into a property in St Phillips Road.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Constabulary is unsure if there was more than one offender involved and officers are asking for anyone who saw something suspicious to contact them.
A number of items were stolen in the raid including a watch, ring, clothing and toiletries.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/1797/20
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.