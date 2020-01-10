Appeal for witnesses to smash and grab burglary

The burglary took place in a property in St Phillips Road in Newmarket on Thursday, January 9. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after the door of a Newmarket home was smashed in during a burglary.

Sometime between 9.50am and 12.50pm on Thursday January 9 entry was forced into a property in St Phillips Road.

Suffolk Constabulary is unsure if there was more than one offender involved and officers are asking for anyone who saw something suspicious to contact them.

A number of items were stolen in the raid including a watch, ring, clothing and toiletries.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/1797/20

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.