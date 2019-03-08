Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning outside a town centre pub.

Police were called to the High Street in Colchester at 1am on Sunday, November 17 after reports that a 21-year-old man had been stabbed.

The man was found with a wound to the chest following a disturbance outside the After Office Hours pub near to the taxi rank.

He was taken to hospital but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent at the scene.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are treating the attack as targeted and we must stress that while the incident happened outside After Office Hours, we do not believe this incident is linked to the venue in any way."

Those with any information about the incident - including mobile footage or dash cam footage - should contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting incident 70 of 17/11.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.