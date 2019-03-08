Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 26 October 2019

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There is a heavy police presence on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds this morning after reports of a stabbing.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police cars near The Moreton Hall pub shortly after midnight.

Peter Thompson, a local councillor who lives nearby, said he was in bed when he heard a helicopter hovering overhead before landing on nearby Heldhaw Field.

It left the scene more than an hour later, he said.

Police are yet to provide details of the incident but several police cars are at the scene.

A large area surrounding the pub has been cordoned off by detectives and there are officers guarding the scene.

One woman, who lives nearby but did not want to give her name, said: "It's horrifying. It's one thing after another. It's so sad."

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

