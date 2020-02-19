E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Saddles stolen as thieves target Suffolk stables

PUBLISHED: 15:36 19 February 2020

Suffolk police are investigating two stable burglaries in the county Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police are investigating two stable burglaries in the county Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Saddles, halters and a bridle were among the items stolen after thieves targeted two stables in the space of three days in Suffolk.

The first incident took place at a paddocks in Sproughton Road, Ipswich at some point between Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6, between 5pm and 7.30am.

Entry was forced into multiple stables in the paddocks and an untidy search took place - causing heavy damage to the wooden structures.

A bridle and halters were stolen.

On the Friday, February 7, stables in Holywell Row, near Mildenhall, were targeted between 7.30am and 8.45pm.

It is believed entry was made in the dark, where suspects stole 10 riding saddles.

Police do not believe the crimes to be linked.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7886/20 for the first burglary and 37/8550/20 for the second.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officer in court after ‘out-of-control’ police dog bit woman in park

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Saddles stolen as thieves target Suffolk stables

Suffolk police are investigating two stable burglaries in the county Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Have you visited the most magical village in Suffolk?

The House in the Clouds - designed as the best disguise for an unsightly water tower Picture: iWITNESS

Suffolk heavyweight prospect Wardley on sparring Tyson Fury, his Wilder/Fury prediction, Dubois v Joyce and a possible fight with Dave Allen

Fabio Wardley, left, is one of the best young heavyweights in Britain
Drive 24