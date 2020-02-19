Saddles stolen as thieves target Suffolk stables

Suffolk police are investigating two stable burglaries in the county Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Saddles, halters and a bridle were among the items stolen after thieves targeted two stables in the space of three days in Suffolk.

The first incident took place at a paddocks in Sproughton Road, Ipswich at some point between Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6, between 5pm and 7.30am.

Entry was forced into multiple stables in the paddocks and an untidy search took place - causing heavy damage to the wooden structures.

A bridle and halters were stolen.

On the Friday, February 7, stables in Holywell Row, near Mildenhall, were targeted between 7.30am and 8.45pm.

It is believed entry was made in the dark, where suspects stole 10 riding saddles.

Police do not believe the crimes to be linked.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7886/20 for the first burglary and 37/8550/20 for the second.