Spate of stables burglaries hit west Suffolk

Vet’s equipment, horse tack and fuel are some of the items stolen following a spate of burglaries at stables in Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Exning and Kennett.

The incidents, which all took place within a week, began in Hamilton Road< Newmarket, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, March 11. Items stolen included bags of food, clippers, a leaf blower, a quantity of fuel and a radio.

One day later, also in the early hours, another stables was targeted in the same road, where a security light, a horse tack, vet’s equipment and a torch were taken.

Two days later in Herringswell, Bury St Edmunds, around 7.15pm, two people are said to have damaged a gate, locks and door panels using “unknown items”, although nothing is said to have been stolen.

On March 15, entry was attempted at a stables in Warren Road, Kennett, around 10.30pm. Nothing was stolen however after an alarm deterred those trying to access the building.

Lastly, on March 18, electric gates were forced open to a stables in North End Road, Exning, between 6pm and 7pm. A door to an office was then forced open, where horse tack, boots and waterproofs were stolen.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incidents, or knows the locations of any items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, with the following reference numbers:

Hamilton Road: 37/15431/20 and 37/15419/20.

Kennett: 37/16282/20.

Exning: 37/16424/20.

No reference has been given for the Herringswell attempted burglary.