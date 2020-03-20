E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Spate of stables burglaries hit west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:21 20 March 2020

Suffolk police are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries at stables in west Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries at stables in west Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Vet’s equipment, horse tack and fuel are some of the items stolen following a spate of burglaries at stables in Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Exning and Kennett.

The incidents, which all took place within a week, began in Hamilton Road< Newmarket, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, March 11. Items stolen included bags of food, clippers, a leaf blower, a quantity of fuel and a radio.

One day later, also in the early hours, another stables was targeted in the same road, where a security light, a horse tack, vet’s equipment and a torch were taken.

Two days later in Herringswell, Bury St Edmunds, around 7.15pm, two people are said to have damaged a gate, locks and door panels using “unknown items”, although nothing is said to have been stolen.

On March 15, entry was attempted at a stables in Warren Road, Kennett, around 10.30pm. Nothing was stolen however after an alarm deterred those trying to access the building.

Lastly, on March 18, electric gates were forced open to a stables in North End Road, Exning, between 6pm and 7pm. A door to an office was then forced open, where horse tack, boots and waterproofs were stolen.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incidents, or knows the locations of any items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, with the following reference numbers:

Hamilton Road: 37/15431/20 and 37/15419/20.

Kennett: 37/16282/20.

Exning: 37/16424/20.

No reference has been given for the Herringswell attempted burglary.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk – but regional figure rises

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk, although Essex saw a rise Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Deepening coronavirus crisis leads to ‘major incident’ declaration in Suffolk

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

All pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms ordered to close to halt coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all pubs, restaurants and other areas of the hospitality industry are to close in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: LEON NEAL/PA

Knife-wielding robber steals cash during Suffolk burglary

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding burglar robbed a resident in the flat above the Rose & Crown in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon
Drive 24