Men due in court after alleged assault on McDonald's staff

Two staff members were allegedly assaulted at McDonald's in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men are due in court after two McDonald's staff members were allegedly assaulted in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received reports around 2.40am on Saturday, April 20 that two men were assaulted in McDonald's restaurant in Galley's Corner, Braintree.

Ben Dyer, 28, of Cressing Road, Braintree, and Steven Toms, 38, of Cherwell Way, Gorleston, have been summonsed to Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 9 for assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).