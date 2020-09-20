E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Primary school staff and pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

PUBLISHED: 17:53 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 20 September 2020

Staff and Year 2 pupils at Abbots Green Academy are isolating Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Staff and Year 2 pupils at Abbots Green Academy are isolating Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A total of 58 pupils at a Bury St Edmunds primary school are isolating after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the Year 2 ‘bubble’ at Abbots Green Primary Academy have been asked to isolate for 14 days following notification of the incident on September 14.

Two teachers, two learning assistants and 58 pupils from the Airfield Road school are included in the order to isolate.

You may also want to watch:

Ang Morrison, headteacher, said: “The member of staff is on the road to a speedy recovery and everyone connected with Abbots Green stands united in looking forward to the Year 2 bubble returning following the isolation period.

“We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in frequent communication with parents of Year 2 children - who we look forward to welcoming back on Monday, September 28.

“We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to supporting all our children while they learn from home and we remain in contact with the Year 2 team.

“While it is of course disappointing to be missing school, it is an essential measure to look at reducing the spread of the virus and we will also look at our own stringent safety measures to see if anything more can be done.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hoax caller who threatened to blow up West Suffolk Hospital is jailed

Nigel Hensby was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school staff and pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Staff and Year 2 pupils at Abbots Green Academy are isolating Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Everything you need to know about applying for primary and secondary school places for 2021

The application window for primary and secondary school places for next year is now open. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Downes returns, Birmingham bid for Jackson and Drinan faces months out – our most-read Town stories this week

Flynn Downes featured once more among our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD