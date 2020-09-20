Primary school staff and pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

A total of 58 pupils at a Bury St Edmunds primary school are isolating after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the Year 2 ‘bubble’ at Abbots Green Primary Academy have been asked to isolate for 14 days following notification of the incident on September 14.

Two teachers, two learning assistants and 58 pupils from the Airfield Road school are included in the order to isolate.

Ang Morrison, headteacher, said: “The member of staff is on the road to a speedy recovery and everyone connected with Abbots Green stands united in looking forward to the Year 2 bubble returning following the isolation period.

“We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in frequent communication with parents of Year 2 children - who we look forward to welcoming back on Monday, September 28.

“We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to supporting all our children while they learn from home and we remain in contact with the Year 2 team.

“While it is of course disappointing to be missing school, it is an essential measure to look at reducing the spread of the virus and we will also look at our own stringent safety measures to see if anything more can be done.”