Owners of Londis store robbed by man with ‘pair of tights on head’ thank community for support

The Londis at Gloucester Road in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Staff at a family-owned convenience store have praised the community for their support after a man robbed the shop at knifepoint.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened on Sunday at the Londis store in Gloucester Road, Haverhill.

A man entered the store around 5.20pm, covering his face with a hat and his hands before walking to the back of the shop.

He then walked back to the door and till area before pulling something over his face – described as tights – and running towards the till, pushing a customer out of the way.

The robber, who was holding a small knife in his hand, then grabbed money out of the till and left with a handful of notes.

Forensic investigators from Suffolk police were at the store until 9pm on Sunday evening.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Mrs P. Rai, co-owner, said: “The shop has been in the family for 35 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

“It was a shock, and there was a young customer in the shop in the time who was in tears. She was very shaken up by it.

“You keep hearing on the news that they are going to clamp down on knife crime, but it’s a sign of the times unfortunately.

“But the community has been so supportive and everybody knows everybody around here, so it might be that someone hears something.”

Mrs Rai added that she does not yet know how much money was stolen in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, of stocky build and about 5ft 9in tall.

He wore a cream coloured woollen beanie hat and his jacket had the wording ‘Stone’ across the left chest.

He also had dark hair and a full beard, and wore dark coloured jeans, with frayed tassles at the bottom and dark trainers and gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity around the time is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6909/19.

Alternatively. people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online through the independent crime fighting charity’s website using the anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org