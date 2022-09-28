Stagecoach to 'look again' at axed buses after another firm saves one route

Stagecoach has said it will 'look again' at the decision to cut buses in west Suffolk after one of the routes was picked up by another company. - Credit: Stagecoach

Stagecoach has said it will "look again" at the decision to cut buses in west Suffolk after one of the routes was picked up by another company.

A Stagecoach East spokesman revealed that the firm first met with Suffolk County Council officers on Thursday, June 16 where it was outlined that the number 11 and 12 bus services were at risk of not operating beyond the end of October.

Confirmation on the final decision to axe these services was given to Suffolk County Council on Wednesday, August 24.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "We were notified by Stagecoach in August that it would cease as the operator of these services in October. This is a commercial decision and not something for Suffolk County Council or its members to comment on publicly."

The council spokesman added: "Senior councillors and officers met with management from Stagecoach on Wednesday, August 24 to investigate options for Newmarket area services and the Passenger Transport Team, with the strong support of local members, held extensive discussions with other operators in the area, as well as our neighbouring authorities, to see if other services calling at Newmarket could be adapted."

The spokesman confirmed that, as a result of those discussions, they have reached an agreement that a link between Newmarket and Cambridge will be provided by Stephensons through the number 12 route.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has also said: "Since the news broke, I have been fighting hard for bus services to Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

"Stagecoach have now told me they will 'look again' at the decision - and I hope they will reverse it."

However, an alternative has not yet been arranged for the 11/X11 route, Cambridge - Newmarket - Bury St Edmunds, which is still set to be withdrawn from service on October 30.

At the Newmarket Town Council meeting on September 26, concerns were reiterated by town members and Newmarket mother Jody D'Arcy said she was angry that her MP wasn't in attendance at the meeting.

In response, Mr Hancock said: "While I wasn't invited to the town council meeting, I'd of course be delighted to receive an invitation to a future meeting so I can update them on any further progress.

"This issue is incredibly important to me and the local community - I will keep fighting."