E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stalker will be sentenced in new year

17 December, 2019 - 11:30
Simon Bourdon will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Simon Bourdon will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been warned by a judge that he faces a jail term after he admitted stalking a woman.

Simon Bourdon, 57, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and faced ten charges including stalking, breaching a restraining order and disclosing private photographs or films without the consent of an individual with intent to cause distress.

Bourdon, of Main Road, Woolverstone, pleaded guilty to stalking between April 3 and November 18, four charges of breaching a restraining order and one count of disclosing private photographs or films.

You may also want to watch:

He denied two charges of breaching a restraining order and two counts of disclosing private photographs or films, which was accepted by the crown.

Bourdon, who has four previous convictions for similar offences, was handed eight weeks' custody and a three-year restraining order by magistrates in Ipswich in March this year.

He will be sentenced on January 20 and Judge David Pugh ordered a doctor's report and a pre-sentence report.

Judge Pugh said: "Be under no apprehension, given the history of this matter, the sentence you can expect is one of custody."

Bourdon was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Where by-elections will be held in Suffolk in early 2020

Robin Millar has stood down from West Suffolk and Suffolk County councils after securing a seat at Parliament for Aberconwy. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Plot of land with planning approval sells following auction

A plot of land on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft that has planning permission for a detached chalet bungalow was sold after an auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

‘Suffolk should be proud of its fire service’ says inspector after ‘good’ rating

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been rated 'good' in its latest government inpection report Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists