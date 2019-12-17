Stalker will be sentenced in new year

Simon Bourdon will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been warned by a judge that he faces a jail term after he admitted stalking a woman.

Simon Bourdon, 57, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and faced ten charges including stalking, breaching a restraining order and disclosing private photographs or films without the consent of an individual with intent to cause distress.

Bourdon, of Main Road, Woolverstone, pleaded guilty to stalking between April 3 and November 18, four charges of breaching a restraining order and one count of disclosing private photographs or films.

He denied two charges of breaching a restraining order and two counts of disclosing private photographs or films, which was accepted by the crown.

Bourdon, who has four previous convictions for similar offences, was handed eight weeks' custody and a three-year restraining order by magistrates in Ipswich in March this year.

He will be sentenced on January 20 and Judge David Pugh ordered a doctor's report and a pre-sentence report.

Judge Pugh said: "Be under no apprehension, given the history of this matter, the sentence you can expect is one of custody."

Bourdon was remanded in custody.