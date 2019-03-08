Seven miles of tailbacks on A12 due to stalled vehicle
PUBLISHED: 09:25 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 10 July 2019
Archant
Traffic is backing up for seven miles on the A12 in Essex towards London due to a stalled vehicle.
The AA are reporting long tailbacks from junction 23 at Kelvedon in Essex southbound after a vehicle stalled in lane one at around 7am today, Wednesday, July 10.
Highways England tweeted that the Essex Roads Policing team were on scene dealing with the situation and were waiting for recovery of the vehicle.
