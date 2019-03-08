Heavy Showers

Seven miles of tailbacks on A12 due to stalled vehicle

PUBLISHED: 09:25 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 10 July 2019

A stalled vehicle is causing tailbacks on the A12 near Kelvedon Pciture: GOOGLEMAPS

A stalled vehicle is causing tailbacks on the A12 near Kelvedon Pciture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Traffic is backing up for seven miles on the A12 in Essex towards London due to a stalled vehicle.

The AA are reporting long tailbacks from junction 23 at Kelvedon in Essex southbound after a vehicle stalled in lane one at around 7am today, Wednesday, July 10.

Highways England tweeted that the Essex Roads Policing team were on scene dealing with the situation and were waiting for recovery of the vehicle.

Stay with us for updates.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

