Stolen car crashes into four vehicles before driver flees on foot

PUBLISHED: 09:01 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 13 February 2020

Four cars were damaged in Stamford Street in Newmarket, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four parked vehicles have been damaged after they were hit by a stolen car in Newmarket before the driver left the scene of the incident.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Stamford Street at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found that a car had collided with four parked vehicles causing "minor damage".

The vehicle understood to have caused the damage was abandoned in the middle of the road and the driver fled the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed that the vehicle was stolen but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference 8961/20.

