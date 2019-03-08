Sudbury dad who never thought he would have children to help launch Stand Up to Cancer

Paul and Caren Thompson and their 'miracle son' Alfie Picture: MARK HEWLETT © 2013 Mark Hewlett

A Sudbury man who has survived cancer is helping to launch a nationwide charity campaign with Channel 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Thompson and his family are supporting the the campaign Picture: MARK HEWLETT Paul Thompson and his family are supporting the the campaign Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Delivery driver Paul Thompson, 35, was treated for testicular cancer three years ago and is now helping to launch the Stand Up to Cancer event.

He hopes that by sharing his experiences that people will be motivated to support the campaign run by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

This year a special "Fortnight of Fundraising" is being held from October 11 - 25, to raise money to fund research into cancer treatments.

It is hoped that fundraisers will get involved by wearing outrageous and unpredictable clothing.

Cancer survivor Paul Thompson and his family are supporting Stand Up To Cancer Picture: MARK HEWLETT Cancer survivor Paul Thompson and his family are supporting Stand Up To Cancer Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Mr Thompson was diagnosed at the age of 29 and believed that his diagnosis would prevent him from having children.

"Having a family has always been important to me," said Mr Thompson.

"I never thought I wouldn't have children and when I met my wife Caren, we both decided we wanted to try for a for a family as soon as possible."

However, only a year after getting married Mr Thompson received his diagnosis.

"I explained my situation and the doctor thought it might be a water infection and prescribed antibiotics for four weeks."

You may also want to watch:

However, when the pain didn't go away Mr Thompson went back to the doctor's.

"They found a lump which was cancerous," said Mr Thompson.

"I had my testicle removed at the beginning of December - within six weeks of first going to my GP."

Before beginning chemotherapy Mr Thompson was told to have his sperm stored because the treatment could have impacted on his sperm count.

The couple began IVF and were soon pregnant after only one cycle of treatment.

"We were absolutely ecstatic and there were a few tears," said Mr Thompson.

"We had a seven-week scan and it confirmed that Caren was pregnant."

On March 8, 2017 a baby boy, Alfie, was born.

"I'm so grateful for the treatment that saved my life," said Mr Thompson.

"That's why I'm giving my heartfelt support to this vitally important campaign."

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson for the East of England, said: "We are very grateful to Paul and his family for their support. There's been amazing progress in the past few decades and more people are now surviving cancer than ever before."