E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sudbury dad who never thought he would have children to help launch Stand Up to Cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:10 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 18 September 2019

Paul and Caren Thompson and their 'miracle son' Alfie Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Paul and Caren Thompson and their 'miracle son' Alfie Picture: MARK HEWLETT

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

A Sudbury man who has survived cancer is helping to launch a nationwide charity campaign with Channel 4.

Paul Thompson and his family are supporting the the campaign Picture: MARK HEWLETTPaul Thompson and his family are supporting the the campaign Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Delivery driver Paul Thompson, 35, was treated for testicular cancer three years ago and is now helping to launch the Stand Up to Cancer event.

He hopes that by sharing his experiences that people will be motivated to support the campaign run by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

This year a special "Fortnight of Fundraising" is being held from October 11 - 25, to raise money to fund research into cancer treatments.

It is hoped that fundraisers will get involved by wearing outrageous and unpredictable clothing.

Cancer survivor Paul Thompson and his family are supporting Stand Up To Cancer Picture: MARK HEWLETTCancer survivor Paul Thompson and his family are supporting Stand Up To Cancer Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Mr Thompson was diagnosed at the age of 29 and believed that his diagnosis would prevent him from having children.

"Having a family has always been important to me," said Mr Thompson.

"I never thought I wouldn't have children and when I met my wife Caren, we both decided we wanted to try for a for a family as soon as possible."

However, only a year after getting married Mr Thompson received his diagnosis.

"I explained my situation and the doctor thought it might be a water infection and prescribed antibiotics for four weeks."

You may also want to watch:

However, when the pain didn't go away Mr Thompson went back to the doctor's.

"They found a lump which was cancerous," said Mr Thompson.

"I had my testicle removed at the beginning of December - within six weeks of first going to my GP."

Before beginning chemotherapy Mr Thompson was told to have his sperm stored because the treatment could have impacted on his sperm count.

The couple began IVF and were soon pregnant after only one cycle of treatment.

"We were absolutely ecstatic and there were a few tears," said Mr Thompson.

"We had a seven-week scan and it confirmed that Caren was pregnant."

On March 8, 2017 a baby boy, Alfie, was born.

"I'm so grateful for the treatment that saved my life," said Mr Thompson.

"That's why I'm giving my heartfelt support to this vitally important campaign."

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson for the East of England, said: "We are very grateful to Paul and his family for their support. There's been amazing progress in the past few decades and more people are now surviving cancer than ever before."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Row over Suffolk MP Therese Coffey’s ‘cruel’ e-collar for her new pet dog

Therese Coffey has used a controversial e-collar to train her family's new dog. Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Road reopens after Audi rolls on A14 in Suffolk

A car has rolled on the A14 at Stowmarket blocking one lane. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A long history of broken promises’ – Anger at plans to build houses on green space in housing estate

A barn owl in flight over the bowling green in Melton Park, which is proposed for housing, pictured in 2013 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sudbury dad who never thought he would have children to help launch Stand Up to Cancer

Paul and Caren Thompson and their 'miracle son' Alfie Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Danny King: I’ll tell you who I want in the Premiership play-offs....

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists