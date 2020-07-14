E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men arrested after plane makes emergency landing at Stansted

PUBLISHED: 06:41 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:41 14 July 2020

A Ryanair flight was forced to stop at Stansted Airport after a security alert Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Two men have been arrested on in connection with a security alert aboard a plane that diverted to Stansted Airport.

A Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing at the Essex airport on Monday evening.

Two fighter jets were reportedly dispatched after air control briefly lost control with the crew on the Ryanair plane.

Following investigations on the aircraft, Essex Police established there was nothing suspicious on board.

The plane has now been handed back to Stansted Airport and the airline.

Essex Police later confirmed two men, aged 47 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft.

The pair remain in custody.

