Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a bomb threat.

The Air India flight, which was travelling from the Indian City of Mumbai to Newark in the US, was forced to land shortly after 10am at the Essex airport.

The RAF has confirmed that Typhoon fighter jets were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept the civilian aircraft.

The planes travel at supersonic speed, potentially creating a sonic boom.

Essex Police have confirmed that officers attended Stansted at around 9.50am today following reports of a security alert.

They say that the plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries into the cause of the "precautionary landing".

A loud bang reported by several residents of Derby on social media has been linked to the unscheduled landing of the Air India Boeing 777 flight at Stansted.

The noise was believed to be a sonic boom caused by the two RAF jets escorting the plane into the airport.

Residents first reported hearing the noise just after 10am today.

A spokesman from Stansted Airport said: "An Air India Boeing 777 diverted to London Stansted Airport at approximately 10.15am and landed safely with Essex Polcie in attendance.

"It is parked on an island stand away form the normal airport operations.

"Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational.

"We are very sorry for any delays and disruption casued by the incident, but our first priority is always the safety of passengers and staff.

"Thank you for your patience."