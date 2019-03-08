Partly Cloudy

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 27 June 2019

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

STANSTED AIRPORT

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a bomb threat.

The Air India flight, which was travelling from the Indian City of Mumbai to Newark in the US, was forced to land shortly after 10am at the Essex airport.

The RAF has confirmed that Typhoon fighter jets were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept the civilian aircraft.

The planes travel at supersonic speed, potentially creating a sonic boom.

Essex Police have confirmed that officers attended Stansted at around 9.50am today following reports of a security alert.

They say that the plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries into the cause of the "precautionary landing".

A loud bang reported by several residents of Derby on social media has been linked to the unscheduled landing of the Air India Boeing 777 flight at Stansted.

The noise was believed to be a sonic boom caused by the two RAF jets escorting the plane into the airport.

Residents first reported hearing the noise just after 10am today.

A spokesman from Stansted Airport said: "An Air India Boeing 777 diverted to London Stansted Airport at approximately 10.15am and landed safely with Essex Polcie in attendance.

"It is parked on an island stand away form the normal airport operations.

"Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational.

"We are very sorry for any delays and disruption casued by the incident, but our first priority is always the safety of passengers and staff.

"Thank you for your patience."

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Could the biggest solar farm in the country be coming to west Suffolk?

Toggam Solar Farm in Lakenheath. Plans for a new project in west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been revealed Picture: ARCHANT

Increased flying activity as Apache helicopters start training exercise

Neighbours of RAF Honington have been informed that Apache helicopters are training in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greene King adapts to changing customer habits with ‘wellbeing’ a key concern among millennials

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Disabled woman’s anger as guide dog attacked in Holywells Park

Labour councillor Kathryn Bole with her assistance dog Rex, who was attacked by an Alsatian in Holywells Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN
