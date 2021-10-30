News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stansted Airport evacuated after suspicious package found

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:30 PM October 30, 2021
Updated: 2:43 PM October 30, 2021
London Stansted’s terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport in Essex has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found - Credit: Stansted Airport

A terminal of Stansted Airport has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The Essex airport confirmed the package was found in the security area and police are investigating.

Passengers have reported being asked to leave the airport on social media.

Essex Police is due to provide a response to the investigation shortly, the airport said on Twitter.

Police later revealed a cordon had been set up and military explosive experts had been dispatched to assess the package.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

