Stansted Airport evacuated after suspicious package found

Breaking

Stansted Airport in Essex has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found - Credit: Stansted Airport

A terminal of Stansted Airport has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The Essex airport confirmed the package was found in the security area and police are investigating.

Good afternoon Dr David. Following reports of a suspicious package in the security area, a partial evacuation of the terminal is taking place. Essex Police are managing the response and will provide an update on the situation soon. Thank you. — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) October 30, 2021

Passengers have reported being asked to leave the airport on social media.

Essex Police is due to provide a response to the investigation shortly, the airport said on Twitter.

Police later revealed a cordon had been set up and military explosive experts had been dispatched to assess the package.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.