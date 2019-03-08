Fears for holidaymakers as Stansted Express trains cancelled

Stansted Express services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport have been cancelled due to signalling faults in Roydon. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Greater Anglia’s Stansted Express trains running from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport are facing cancellations due to a signalling fault.

People heading on their holidays could face disruption due to the cancellations.

The disruption is said to have been caused by signalling faults along the line in nearby Roydon.

Although Greater Anglia has confirmed all lines are now open, it has warned that all services running through Roydon may be cancelled, delayed or advised.

On Twitter, the train operator said disruption is expected until 9pm.

So far, the 7.15pm and 7.45pm services from the airport to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled, while the 8.25pm service in the other direction has also been cancelled.

Other services heading towards Cambridge have also been affected by the signalling faults.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia tweeted: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”