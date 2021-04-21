News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Category-free travel needed as Covid impact on Stansted revealed

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 5:05 PM April 21, 2021   
Owners of Stansted Airport want restriction-free travel for low risk destinations 

Owners of Stansted Airport want restriction-free travel for low risk destinations - Credit: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Owners of London Stansted are calling for a new restriction-free travel category to help the aviation industry after revealing passenger numbers at the airport have dropped 95%.

MAG, the UK’s largest airport group, said since the aviation industry had suffered virtual shutdown at the start of the pandemic a year ago, its passenger numbers at its airports had dwindled from four million to 140,000 a month.

At Stansted, the figure was 44,259 this March, compared with over 800,000 a year earlier – a 95% drop.

MAG wants greater cooperation between the UK government and its overseas counterparts, to share information about the emergence of new Covid-19 variants of concern and eliminate the need for travellers to take expensive PCR tests on their return.

Charlie Cornish, the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester Airports Group, owners of London Stansted Airport

Charlie Cornish, the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester Airports Group, owners of London Stansted Airport. - Credit: MAG

Currently, the UK Government proposes that all passengers – even those returning from the lowest risk ‘green’ destinations – will have to take a PCR test.

You may also want to watch:

MAG – the owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports – said the framework should be improved urgently to include a fourth, restriction-free category capitalising on the success of the UK’s world-leading vaccination programme.

Doing so would remove significant personal cost to passengers and inject much-needed confidence into the UK aviation sector ahead of what will be a critical summer season.

The Stansted Airport control tower. Picture: WILL LODGE

The Stansted Airport control tower - Credit: WILL LODGE

Most Read

  1. 1 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  3. 3 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  1. 4 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town
  2. 5 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town
  5. 8 Grandfather-of-two 'died with dignity' in hospice while serving life sentence
  6. 9 Have you seen this Suffolk pub’s new outdoor kitchen and bar?
  7. 10 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Charlie Cornish, CEO, MAG said“The UK government is among the first to have set out proposals for a system that enables international travel to resume and should be applauded for taking the lead.

“After more than a year of almost total shutdown – and with so many jobs and so much economic value at stake – it’s really important we get people moving again once it is safe to do so.

“We now need Government to confirm the May 17 start date as soon as possible, along with the list of countries that fall into each ‘traffic light’ category.”

Mr Cornish said the price tag attached to testing will hold back the recovery.

He added: “The requirement to complete a PCR test on return from even the safest countries adds potentially unnecessary cost and the Government’s attention must now turn to finding smarter and more affordable ways to manage the risk posed by new variants of concern.

“COVID-19 is a global problem and requires a coordinated international response, not just in bringing the pandemic under control, but in developing solutions to enable a return to restriction-free travel between countries where there is a lower level of risk.

“The Government should also be looking to the UK’s world-leading vaccination programme as a means to remove further barriers to travel to as many destinations as possible.

“Only by setting ourselves on a course back to restriction-free travel now will the aviation industry find itself on a road to full recovery, unlocking the wider-ranging economic benefits that brings.” 

Essex
Stansted Airport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The fault meant that only items that could fit into a letter box and which did not need tracking cou

Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus