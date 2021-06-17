Stansted Airport owner launching legal challenge over traffic light system

Published: 8:18 AM June 17, 2021

The owner of Stansted Airport and Ryanair are set to launch a legal challenge over the government's Covid travel list for international travel.

According to the BBC, Manchester Airport Group - which manages Stansted - and the budget airline will call for more transparency over how the government decides which countries qualify for the green list.

The risk-based system with red, amber and green ratings for different countries determines the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to the UK.

Portugal was removed from the green list earlier this month - a move which some Suffolk travel agents said "defies logic" due to low infection rates.

The London-based World Travel and Tourism Council had previously called on the government to scrap the traffic light system, which it said had has “wreaked havoc” among consumers and businesses, in order to save hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The industry body warned the system was "failed and damaging".