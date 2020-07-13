‘Security alert’ forces Ryanair flight to make emergency landing at Stansted Airport

A Ryanair flight travelling from Krakow to Dublin has been forced to make an emergency landing at Stansted Airport following reports of a security alert.

Flight FR1902 was heading from Krakow, Poland to Dublin, but was forced into the land at around 6.30pm after it sent out a distress call before being rerouted to the airport.

Essex Police tweeted: “A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday, July 13 due to reports of a security alert.

“The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.

“We’ll bring you more information when we can.”

The flight left Krakow airport at 5.40pm – five minutes behind its scheduled time – and was due to arrive into Dublin International at 7.35pm.

According to flightradar24, the aircraft was diverted to Stansted and is a Boeing 737-8AS jet.

The aircraft remains at Stansted, which is a designated airfield for these emergency situations.

According to reports, two fighter jets – which can fly at 500mph – were scrambled after air control “lost contact” with the pilots.

