‘Security alert’ forces Ryanair flight to make emergency landing at Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 20:11 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:11 13 July 2020

London Stansteds terminal building, where the plan was forced to make an emergency landing due to a 'security alert'. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted airport

A Ryanair flight travelling from Krakow to Dublin has been forced to make an emergency landing at Stansted Airport following reports of a security alert.

Flight FR1902 was heading from Krakow, Poland to Dublin, but was forced into the land at around 6.30pm after it sent out a distress call before being rerouted to the airport.

Essex Police tweeted: “A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday, July 13 due to reports of a security alert.

“The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.

“We’ll bring you more information when we can.”

The flight left Krakow airport at 5.40pm – five minutes behind its scheduled time – and was due to arrive into Dublin International at 7.35pm.

According to flightradar24, the aircraft was diverted to Stansted and is a Boeing 737-8AS jet.

The aircraft remains at Stansted, which is a designated airfield for these emergency situations.

According to reports, two fighter jets – which can fly at 500mph – were scrambled after air control “lost contact” with the pilots.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

