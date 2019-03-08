Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

'Who's the doggy daddy?' - Fred the Labrador takes new flock under his wing

PUBLISHED: 11:19 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 29 May 2019

Fred took the flock under his wing yesterday morning after their mother, a Muscovy duck, wandered off with their siblings Picture: JEREMY GOLDSMITH

Fred took the flock under his wing yesterday morning after their mother, a Muscovy duck, wandered off with their siblings Picture: JEREMY GOLDSMITH

JEREMY GOLDSMITH

A lovable Labrador who famously cared for nine abandoned ducklings last year has opened his heart to a new flock of fluffy friends.

As soon as he saw the little ducklings huddled together, the 11-year-old Labrador jumped at the chance to look after them Picture: JEREMY GOLDSMITHAs soon as he saw the little ducklings huddled together, the 11-year-old Labrador jumped at the chance to look after them Picture: JEREMY GOLDSMITH

Fred the dog hit national headlines in May last year when he acted as a stand-in parent for nine adorable ducklings abandoned near his home.

Now, almost exactly one year on, the lovable Labrador has opened his heart once again - this time for a flock of seven fluffy ducklings, each just eight days old.

Fred took the flock under his wing yesterday morning after their mother, a Muscovy duck, wandered off with their siblings - leaving half of her babies behind in the nest.

You may also want to watch:

As soon as he saw the little ducklings huddled together, the 11-year-old Labrador jumped at the chance to look after them.

He lay down with the flock to keep them warm and the little ducklings immediately took to him.

The unconventional family are now happily settled on the grounds of Fred's home at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex.

Jeremy Goldsmith, who owns the castle, said he knew "dear old Fred" would be willing to step in.

"He took to his role like a duck to water," he said.

"Fred indicated straight away that there would be no ducking out of his duties as he settled in around them. Within minutes the ducklings accepted their odd-looking new mum and were climbing all over him."

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day one

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

Problems with libido, Europe and a footballing Shakespeare are all part of Pulse 2019 at New Wolsey

Ad Libido: Fran's quest to fix sex opens Pulse 2019 at the New Wolsey Photo: Pulse

Donacien to get chance to win Ipswich Town right-back spot next season

Janoi Donacien will get the chance to fight for the Ipswich Town right-back slot this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists