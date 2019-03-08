Partly Cloudy

Stansted flights halted by damaged runway

PUBLISHED: 11:42 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 22 May 2019

There were delays at Stansted Airport today Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

There were delays at Stansted Airport today Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

STANSTED AIRPORT

Flights were grounded at London Stansted Airport for a short time due to runway damage.

After an hour of delays while airport staff carried out repairs, flights were resumed by 9am on May 22.

At least 27 departing flights were delayed by the problem, mainly affecting passengers travelling with Ryanair.

It is not known what destinations the planes were destined for.

A spokesman for the airport said that departures and arrivals were suspended on Wednesday morning to allow "minor runway works to be safely carried out".

London Stansted is the UK's fourth busiest airport, being used by 28 million passengers in 2018.

