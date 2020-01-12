Members of the public 'box-in' car to thwart suspected thieves

A car was "boxed in" by members of the public as they foiled what they suspected to be thieves stealing copper wire.

Images posted by police on social media on Sunday show a van and a car parked in front of and behind a blue car outside a warehouse.

Police confirmed that officers arrested a man at the scene, near Stanton, with sniffer dogs used to track down another suspect.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been charged with an offence.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter that it was a "great start to the day".