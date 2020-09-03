E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears surgery will have to turn away patients if extension plans are rejected

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 September 2020

Stanton Surgery doctor Nick Redman has voiced fears that they will be forced to deregister nearly a third of their patients if their application for an extension isn't granted. Picture: CHARLOOTE BOND

Stanton Surgery doctor Nick Redman has voiced fears that they will be forced to deregister nearly a third of their patients if their application for an extension isn't granted. Picture: CHARLOOTE BOND

Archant

A doctors surgery in west Suffolk could be forced to de-register 1,500 patients if planning permission an extension is not granted following objections.

The portakabin in the grounds of Stanton Surgery was a temporary solution when the Hopton surgery closed in 2017. Picture: CHARLOOTE BONDThe portakabin in the grounds of Stanton Surgery was a temporary solution when the Hopton surgery closed in 2017. Picture: CHARLOOTE BOND

Stanton Surgery has been using a portable building for around a third of consultations since their secondary site in Hopton closed in 2017.

CCG funding has been secured to build a permanent extension on the site to replace the “stop gap solution” but an objection from the parish council could delay the process and put the future of project in jeopardy.

The funding must be used by March 2021, while the temporary permission for the portable building expires in October, meaning the surgery is now under pressure to resolve the issue.

Stanton Parish Council objected to the application due to concerns about the influx of traffic in the area if it is built.

The temporary planning permission for the portakabin runs out in October and the surgery use it for a third of their consultation work. Picture: CHARLOOTE BONDThe temporary planning permission for the portakabin runs out in October and the surgery use it for a third of their consultation work. Picture: CHARLOOTE BOND

Senior Partner Dr Nick Redman, who has worked at the surgery for 14 years, said: “We were assured we could get planning permission for the extension and we did look at moving but the costs were prohibitive. The parish council has jeopardised the funding for the extension.”

He said if permission is not granted and they lose the use of the temporary building the surgery will have to make some tough decisions.

You may also want to watch:

“We will have to close our patient list to new registrations. We will also face de-registering 1,500 patients as we will lose a third of our consultation space.

“We would also have to reduce clinician hours accordingly as we simply won’t have space to operate.”

The consultee response from the council cited concerns that increased capacity at the surgery would bring an increase in traffic.

It said: “Firstly, the Parish Council wish to make it clear that they fully support Stanton Surgery and the service that they are supplying to residents of the village.

“For some time, council has frequently received complaints from residents in the area of the surgery who are impacted by visitors to the surgery.

“Not only are there reports of parking on footpaths and dropped kerbs in both Parkside and The Chase, but the junction itself which is very close to the surgery is impeded by poor visibility. “

A parish council meeting is being held on Thursday, September 10, and the application is likely to be discussed.

The final decision rests with West Suffolk Council.

MORE: Suffolk GPs warn flu vaccine is ‘essential’ for over-50s this winter amid coronavirus outbreak

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I love the town’ - Tireless community hero Daniel Harvey on why he helps the people of Ipswich

Daniel Harvey Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape and sexual assault to appear at crown court

Mark Cox appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can get around the pitch and drive forward’ - Bishop wants starting role in midfield three

Teddy Bishop has impressed for Ipswich Town in pre-season Picture: STEVE WALLER

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Fears surgery will have to turn away patients if extension plans are rejected

Stanton Surgery doctor Nick Redman has voiced fears that they will be forced to deregister nearly a third of their patients if their application for an extension isn't granted. Picture: CHARLOOTE BOND