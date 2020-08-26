E-edition Read the EADT online edition
House party of 50 shut down twice in one night by police

PUBLISHED: 16:42 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 26 August 2020

A house party of around 50 people was shut down twice in one night by police last weekend after it relocated from Stanway to Colchester (stock image). Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A house party of around 50 people in Essex had to be shut down twice in one night by police when it moved locations after the first warning.

The first incident took place at a property in Church Lane, Stanway, on Friday, August 21, when a large number of police units were called to disperse crowds of revellers late at night.

Essex Police said the party had spilled out into the surrounding streets with loud music, shouting and drunkenness.

However, just an hour later the same group set up a new party in Dilbridge Road East, in nearby Colchester.

Police soon arrived to break it up but not before local residents had been woken up by the disturbance.

A police spokesman said: “This sort of behaviour as people try to sleep in their own homes is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated by Essex Police.”

Both of the properties which hosted the two parties have been served with Community Protection Warnings, with stringent conditions to prevent any future gatherings.

If they are breached the people responsible could face arrest and court proceedings.

