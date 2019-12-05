E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man kicked in the head during McDonald's drive-thru attack

PUBLISHED: 15:04 05 December 2019

The attack happened outside the McDonald's drive-thru in Stanway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attack happened outside the McDonald's drive-thru in Stanway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been kicked in the head during an attack outside McDonald's in Stanway following an altercation with another customer.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm yesterday, Wednesday 4 December, at the McDonald's restaurant at Tollgate Shopping Centre, near Colchester.

The victim reported that while he was paying for his food at the drive-thru, another driver began sounding his horn at him.

The 29-year-old victim and the driver then got into an altercation during which the suspect kicked him in the head while he was on the floor.

The suspect then drove off in what was described as a white van.

Essex Police have been carrying out CCTV inquiries and would like to hear from anyone who has information or dashcam footage. Anyone who can help is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/192032/19.

