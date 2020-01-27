E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Food festival to serve up star chefs

PUBLISHED: 13:47 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 27 January 2020

Paul Rankin is to return to the Bury Food and Drink Festival in August. Picture: ROB HOLDING

Coronation Street star Sean Wilson and popular TV chef Paul Rankin will be donning their whites in Bury St Edmunds for this year's annual food and drink festival.

Sean and Paul will each make three appearances in front of the Cookery Theatre crowds over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with chefs from some of Bury's favourite restaurants taking the other spots on the menu.

Sean, who was in 'Coronation Street' for 21 years as Martin Platt before presenting Channel 5's 'Great Northern Cookbook', will demonstrate his skills as a self-taught cook and multi-award winning cheesemaker.

Bank Holiday Monday will see the return of Paul, who is best known as one of the longest standing and most successful chefs on 'Ready Steady Cook' and who has previously appeared at the festival in 2017 and 2018.

The free-entry two-day event is organised by the town centre Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds.

Events Manager Jackie Regan said: "Paul Rankin is one of the most popular chefs to take part in our Food & Drink Festival and I'm delighted he's agreed to come back for a third time.

"Sean Wilson has been such a well-known character in 'Coronation Street' that I'm sure he'll be entertaining for the fans who are already familiar with his cooking as well as those who remember him as a soap star."

As well as the demonstrations in the cookery theatre, the festival will feature a wide range of local produce stalls and attractions including a farmers' market.

