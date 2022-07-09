News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Nerve-racking but exciting' - Dance stars return for Ipswich performance

Dominic Bareham

Published: 8:20 PM July 9, 2022
Olivia Cheung is returning to her home county with the National Youth Dance Company

Olivia Cheung is returning to her home county with the National Youth Dance Company - Credit: CAMILLA GREENWELL

Young dancers in Suffolk are set to be inspired by two visiting performers from the county who have gone on to national success with a prestigious dance company. 

The budding stars at DanceEast, based at Jerwood Dance House in Ipswich, will be welcoming dancers from the National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) today (Saturday), including local performers Olivia Cheung and Jesse Baggett-Lahav, who were selected for this year’s cohort. 

The NYDC company, based at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, will be bringing their show Quartier Paradis to the waterfront venue tonight and there will also be a workshop as NYDC searches for its next intake of 30 dancers. 

Jesse Baggett-Lahav is also returning to Suffolk

Jesse Baggett-Lahav is also returning to Suffolk - Credit: ALICIA CLARKE

Olivia said: “My year in NYDC has been incredibly inspiring to me and my artistic practice. I’ve learnt how to throw myself into the deep end with a completely different movement style, even the simplest of ‘how to groove’. 

“My main influence and motivation has been from my fellow company members, because each one of them brings something to the company that amazes me, and teaches me something new.  

“Our next stop of the tour is Ipswich. Amazing. It definitely feels nerve-racking to know that we will be performing near my hometown, but I am very much excited to show everyone how phenomenal NYDC is. 

“A piece of advice I would give to auditionees is… be yourself. As simple as it is, NYDC allows you to let go and let your individualism shine through. No one is judging you, if anything they are supporting you! So, show everyone how talented you are. Good luck.” 

NYDC aims to bring together the brightest talent from across England, immersing the members fully in the process of creating, performing and touring new work, giving them a unique insight into the dance profession.  

The company works with young people aged 16-18 or up to the age of 24 for deaf or disabled dancers.  

The dancers come from across the country and from a range of different backgrounds and dance styles. 

Quartier Paradis was launched at DanceCity in Newcastle in April and has toured six venues across England, closing at Sadler’s Wells on September 3. 

