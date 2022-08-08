Star musician Talvin Singh to appear at Suffolk music festival

Musician Talvin Singh, who has worked with Madonna, will be appearing at Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival - Credit: Archant

A star English musician, who has worked with Madonna, will be appearing at a new Suffolk music festival, which is due to take place at the end of September.

Talvin Singh, known as the father of modern Asian electronica music, will be joining pianist and composer Tom Rogerson at the three-day Woodbridge Ambient Music Festival over the weekend of September 23-25.

The duo will be at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, September 25, with doors opening at 2pm.

The Longshed in Tide Mill Way will be the venue for many of the festival events, which will include a daily ‘Chill in the Longshed,’ with visual music and films ‘Sisters with Transistors’ and ‘Exploring the Music Metaverse’.

There will also be a local food market, yoga, children’s events, workshops, poetry and wellbeing sessions, along with displays about how climate change affects the River Deben.

Tickets include a weekend ticket costing £15 per person, which gives entrance to all events.

Day tickets cost £10 and children under-13 are free with any adult ticket.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/345761671467







