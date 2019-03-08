E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk - but can you spot where?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 October 2019

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

A bank's new TV advert includes a starring role for one location in Suffolk.

The Suffolk village that starred in the advert Picture: ArchantThe Suffolk village that starred in the advert Picture: Archant

The campaign by Starling Bank, titled Feel Good About Money, is the firm's first TV advertising campaign and was partly filmed in the county recently.

The 30-second ad opens on a small business owner starting her day, setting up her food truck under the gaze of a starling bird.

This is the section filmed in Suffolk.

The bird then takes flight and is joined by others, eventually forming a spectacular murmuration through rolling hills - not Suffolk - before eventually returning to the county and closing in again on the entrepreneur.

The advert was first broadcast on October 14, and was also shown in a break during the Great British Bake Off this week.

It was a collaboration between creative agency and production company Ekstasy, and director Eduardo Vieitez.

Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling Bank, said: "We're proud to be taking the Starling brand nationwide with a launch campaign that leverages the full marketing mix, including TV for the first time. Our aim is to make Starling a household name."

So where were the Suffolk scenes filmed?

The footage was captured in the centre of Wickham Market, with some local people even used among the extras.

