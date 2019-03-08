New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk - but can you spot where?
PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 October 2019
A bank's new TV advert includes a starring role for one location in Suffolk.
The campaign by Starling Bank, titled Feel Good About Money, is the firm's first TV advertising campaign and was partly filmed in the county recently.
The 30-second ad opens on a small business owner starting her day, setting up her food truck under the gaze of a starling bird.
This is the section filmed in Suffolk.
The bird then takes flight and is joined by others, eventually forming a spectacular murmuration through rolling hills - not Suffolk - before eventually returning to the county and closing in again on the entrepreneur.
The advert was first broadcast on October 14, and was also shown in a break during the Great British Bake Off this week.
It was a collaboration between creative agency and production company Ekstasy, and director Eduardo Vieitez.
Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling Bank, said: "We're proud to be taking the Starling brand nationwide with a launch campaign that leverages the full marketing mix, including TV for the first time. Our aim is to make Starling a household name."
So where were the Suffolk scenes filmed?
The footage was captured in the centre of Wickham Market, with some local people even used among the extras.