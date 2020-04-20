Your pictures – Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 07:47 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 20 April 2020
Archant
Stargazers in Suffolk were treated to a cluster of around 300 satellites known as the Starlink last night.
The low orbiting satellites, also known as SpaceX, passed by at around 9.30pm and 11pm on Sunday evening with keen photographers capturing the stunning cluster around the county.
Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “There were about 300 up there, but there could be thousands in the future.”
John Fitch spotted the Starlink over Great Cornard at around 10pm.
He said: “It was super clear and bright, amazing to watch. I lost count at 60.”
The Starlink was confused by some people for the Lyrid meteor shower, which takes place annually and is named after the constellation Lyra – and is forecast to be visible with the naked eye from April 16 to April 25.
For those hoping to see the Lyrid meteor shower, the peak is expected late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
If the skies remain clear, it is possible the showers will still be visible over the next few nights.
