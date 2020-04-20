E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Your pictures – Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:47 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 20 April 2020

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Archant

Stargazers in Suffolk were treated to a cluster of around 300 satellites known as the Starlink last night.

Did you see the stunning trail of satellites? Picture: STUART TAVENERDid you see the stunning trail of satellites? Picture: STUART TAVENER

The low orbiting satellites, also known as SpaceX, passed by at around 9.30pm and 11pm on Sunday evening with keen photographers capturing the stunning cluster around the county.

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “There were about 300 up there, but there could be thousands in the future.”

Some stunning pictures of the Starlink over Suffolk last night. Picture: JOHN FITCHSome stunning pictures of the Starlink over Suffolk last night. Picture: JOHN FITCH

John Fitch spotted the Starlink over Great Cornard at around 10pm.

He said: “It was super clear and bright, amazing to watch. I lost count at 60.”

The Starlink was confused by some people for the Lyrid meteor shower, which takes place annually and is named after the constellation Lyra – and is forecast to be visible with the naked eye from April 16 to April 25.

Did you see the stunning Starlink satellites over Suffolk last night? Picture: JOHN FITCHDid you see the stunning Starlink satellites over Suffolk last night? Picture: JOHN FITCH

More: Your chance to see a stunning meteor shower this month

For those hoping to see the Lyrid meteor shower, the peak is expected late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

If the skies remain clear, it is possible the showers will still be visible over the next few nights.

Stuart Tavener captured the satellites over Suffolk last night. Picture: STUART TAVENERStuart Tavener captured the satellites over Suffolk last night. Picture: STUART TAVENER

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCHThe low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Some stunning pictures of the Starlink over Suffolk last night. Picture: JOHN FITCHSome stunning pictures of the Starlink over Suffolk last night. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Stuart Tavener captured the satellites over Suffolk last night. Picture: STUART TAVENERStuart Tavener captured the satellites over Suffolk last night. Picture: STUART TAVENER

The Starlink satellites - known as SpaceX - were seen over Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCHThe Starlink satellites - known as SpaceX - were seen over Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCH

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘On the brink of losing everything’ - new job starters vent frustration at furlough rules

Tamara Ellison, Daniel Heath and Emily Cuthbert have all joined the #newstarterfurlough movement after discovering they were not entitled to payments under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme. Picture: TAMARA ELLISION/DANIEL HEATH/EMILY CUTHBERT

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘On the brink of losing everything’ - new job starters vent frustration at furlough rules

Tamara Ellison, Daniel Heath and Emily Cuthbert have all joined the #newstarterfurlough movement after discovering they were not entitled to payments under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme. Picture: TAMARA ELLISION/DANIEL HEATH/EMILY CUTHBERT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Housing development blocked again in Suffolk village

The development was planned for land near the Swan Inn pub in Lawshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your pictures – Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Suffolk’s spring sunshine to continue as temperatures rise

The weather is supposed to be bright and clear over the next few days. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich firms urged to sign up for share of £26.5m coronavirus funding

Hannah Huntly and Beth Cook of Applaud Coffee have already taken advantage of the scheme Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Coronavirus crisis fund in Suffolk raises nearly £1million in a month

The FareShare East Anglia team of volunteers with a donation of food from the Vestey Food Group for Suffolk's food banks Picture: FareShare
Drive 24