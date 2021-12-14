News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Introducing our Stars of Christmas

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:29 AM December 14, 2021
Children from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School at their dress rehearsal for their nativity play

Two regal kings from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School at their dress rehearsal for their nativity play. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Christmas is nearly upon us, and angels, shepherds and wise men have been visiting schools around Suffolk for Nativity season.

The pupils of Elmsett Church of England Primary School have been working hard for weeks to put on an incredible show, and photographers from the East Anglian Daily Times were lucky enough to be invited along to sneak a look behind-the-scenes. 

Three shepherds from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School at their dress rehearsal for their nativity play

Three shepherds from Otter class take part in the nativity dress rehearsal. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shepherds kept careful watch over their flocks. 

Angels from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School at their dress rehearsal for their nativity play

These stunning angels from Otter class wait under the star - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An angel from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School shows off her sparkly halo

An angel from Otter class shows off her sparkly halo - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Angels donned their most sparkly halos and magnificent wings, and waited for the three wise men to follow the star all the way to the stable. 

Mary and Joseph from Otter class at Elmsett Primary School proudly hold their baby

Mary and Joseph from Otter class proudly hold their baby - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Meanwhile, Mary and Joseph were celebrating the birth of their baby. 

This was a truly spectacular production, and all the young actors took their roles very seriously, giving a truly spectacular production. 

Elmsett Primary is one of many schools taking part in our Stars of Christmas pull-out, which can be found in the East Anglian Daily Times on Wednesday, December 22.

Christmas
Ipswich News
Hadleigh News

