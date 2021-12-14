Gallery
Introducing our Stars of Christmas
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Christmas is nearly upon us, and angels, shepherds and wise men have been visiting schools around Suffolk for Nativity season.
The pupils of Elmsett Church of England Primary School have been working hard for weeks to put on an incredible show, and photographers from the East Anglian Daily Times were lucky enough to be invited along to sneak a look behind-the-scenes.
Shepherds kept careful watch over their flocks.
Angels donned their most sparkly halos and magnificent wings, and waited for the three wise men to follow the star all the way to the stable.
Meanwhile, Mary and Joseph were celebrating the birth of their baby.
This was a truly spectacular production, and all the young actors took their roles very seriously, giving a truly spectacular production.
Elmsett Primary is one of many schools taking part in our Stars of Christmas pull-out, which can be found in the East Anglian Daily Times on Wednesday, December 22.
