Cardiac arrest victims reunited with life-savers at awards ceremony

Four people who almost died when they suffered a cardiac arrest stood shoulder to shoulder with their life-savers at an emotional Stars of Suffolk Awards.

Alan Clapson and Ben Robinson, Kerry Dunnett, car salesmen James Brewer and Johnathan Rawlings and restauranteur Daniel Challenor were jointly awarded a Special Recognition award for saving the lives of four people in need.

And there was an impassioned plea made at the event, at Greshams Ipswich on Thursday, for more people in the county to learn CPR.

Among those on stage was 68-year-old Trevor Boughton, who had been eating lunch in the Bury St Edmunds branch of Wagamamas when he slumped to the floor unresponsive.

Thankfully for the family, restaurant manager Daniel Challenor - on his first day of work - performed CPR and stayed by his side until the East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived at the scene.

Mr Boughton said: "Without him, I wouldn't be here today - I just don't know what to say."

Since their ordeals, all have since come together to call for more people to learn the life-saving skill, which they compared to riding a bike - its something you will never forget.

Mr Challenor said: "It should be something taught to people in primary schools, there are ways to make learning it fun and its something children will never forget.

"Every building, every office - everywhere should consider installing a defibrillator as they really do save lives."

Mr Clapson, who saved the life of his wife Sue alongside Ben Robinson, said: "I learned CPR more than 30 years ago and never thought that I was ever going to need it - but I certainly hadn't forgotten it.

"People need to remember a defibrillator tells you what to do, it makes it simple."

Kerry Dunnett, who ran outside in her pyjamas to perform CPR on well-known county bowls player Colin Long, added: "In that moment, it's just instinct that sets in.

"It has been fantastic to come together for the ceremony."

According to advice from the Resuscitation Council UK, between 100 and 120 compressions per minute are recommended for CPR. They can be done to the beat of The Bee Gee's Stayin' Alive or viral video Baby Shark.