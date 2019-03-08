Winners are picked for the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2019

Judging day for Stars of Suffolk 2019 at Hintlesham Hall. The event takes place in November at Greshams Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones Archant

The 13 category winners for this year's prestigious Stars of Suffolk Awards have been selected by judges.

After a two-hour session at Hintlesham Hall hotel on Friday, October 11, the judging panel picked the people who would be crowned this year's heroes.

The panel has also decided to present two extra prizes - a special recognition award, and judges' special award.

The quality of nominations was once again outstanding, with scores of stories about the extraordinary deeds and actions of people in the county.

Event organiser Mick Parker, of Parker Communications, said: "The entries were once again fantastic and the judges had a tough job deciding who would go through to the final and, ultimately, win each category.

"We have got some outstanding finalists.

"The last decade has seen some incredible awards handed out to some amazing people - and this is going to be another fantastic year."

The categories range from outstanding bravery to volunteer of the year. In each one, three finalists have been selected, and they will be contacted in the coming weeks.

The ceremony itself takes place on Thursday, November 7 at Greshams Ipswich, in Tuddenham Road. It is the first time the event has been held there, and organisers are excited about the new venue.

Mr Parker said: "It's going to be an emotional and wonderful evening and made up of real heroes."

Hosting the proceedings again this year will be BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Last year, the overall Star of Suffolk award went to staff at Barking Pre-school for saving the life of four-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The awards, supported by the EADT and Ipswich Star, were launched by Mr Parker 13 years ago to honour Suffolk's bravest, most dedicated and caring individuals.

