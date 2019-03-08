E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Winners are picked for the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 18:41 11 October 2019

Judging day for Stars of Suffolk 2019 at Hintlesham Hall. The event takes place in November at Greshams Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Judging day for Stars of Suffolk 2019 at Hintlesham Hall. The event takes place in November at Greshams Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Archant

The 13 category winners for this year's prestigious Stars of Suffolk Awards have been selected by judges.

After a two-hour session at Hintlesham Hall hotel on Friday, October 11, the judging panel picked the people who would be crowned this year's heroes.

The panel has also decided to present two extra prizes - a special recognition award, and judges' special award.

The quality of nominations was once again outstanding, with scores of stories about the extraordinary deeds and actions of people in the county.

Event organiser Mick Parker, of Parker Communications, said: "The entries were once again fantastic and the judges had a tough job deciding who would go through to the final and, ultimately, win each category.

"We have got some outstanding finalists.

You may also want to watch:

"The last decade has seen some incredible awards handed out to some amazing people - and this is going to be another fantastic year."

The categories range from outstanding bravery to volunteer of the year. In each one, three finalists have been selected, and they will be contacted in the coming weeks.

The ceremony itself takes place on Thursday, November 7 at Greshams Ipswich, in Tuddenham Road. It is the first time the event has been held there, and organisers are excited about the new venue.

Mr Parker said: "It's going to be an emotional and wonderful evening and made up of real heroes."

Hosting the proceedings again this year will be BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Last year, the overall Star of Suffolk award went to staff at Barking Pre-school for saving the life of four-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The awards, supported by the EADT and Ipswich Star, were launched by Mr Parker 13 years ago to honour Suffolk's bravest, most dedicated and caring individuals.

The sponsors of this year are Flagship Group, BBC Radio Suffolk, Greshams, JLS Catering, RFT, Gasway, Ipswich Town, Ipswich Hospital, East of England Co-operative Society, Suffolk County Council, Hudson Group, Fred.Olsen Travel, Greene King, Elmy Cycles, Cipher Crystal, Iain Ross, Ipswich Building Society, Hintlesham Hall, and Cottages.com

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire engulfs ground floor of cottage

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Church Road, Bruisyard Picture: ARCHANT

Three accused of attempted murder decline to give evidence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Budget boost for Suffolk and Essex schools but per pupil funding remains among lowest in country

Schools in Suffolk and Essex will see a funding boost next year Picture: PA WIRE

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

LISTEN: One promoter, one reporter and one fan... Louis, Bacon and Mutimer on the play-off final

Robert Mutimer, who has been at every Witches meeting (home and away) this season, with the team, ahead of the Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final with Poole, on 28th September 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists