Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

A glittering awards ceremony at Trinity Park in Ipswich shone a light on incredible individual acts of bravery, quick-thinking responses to life and death situations, and people and groups who go the extra mile to make Suffolk a better place to live.

The staff at Barking Pre-school were awarded the Overall Star of the Year award after coming to the aid of three-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed while dancing in February this year.

Shelley Symonds, Ness Hall, Zoe Corbett, Lucy Glendinning and Elsah Thorpe jumped into action, performing CPR on the youngster for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Little Annabel, who was celebrating her fourth birthday on the day of the awqards, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and placed in an induced coma, spending six days in intensive care.

She was later diagnosed with a rare genetic heart condition, which was unknown to her parents, but is now living the life of a normal four-year-old.

And there wasn‘t a dry eye in the house when Annabel got on stage to say thank you to the team that saved her.

The team also received a Special Recognition of the Year award, along with Lisa Perry and Stephen Laing.

Lisa’s quick thinking and response saved the life of former East Anglian Daily Times editor Terry Hunt in May this year.

Terry collapsed in Ipswich after suffering a heart attack. Lisa, a CPR trained instructor, who was walking past, came to his aid, giving him CPR for 45 minutes while a paramedic revived Terry with a defibrillator. Terry, who has since made a good recovery, says that without Lisa he wouldn’t have survived.

Terry has since worked to promote the importance of CPR skills and to increase the number of defibrillators in Ipswich.

Stephen Laing, the owner of the Queen’s Head pub in Layham, saved the life of Derek Harrison, who went into cardiac arrest and hit his head as he fell to the ground.

Stephen stemmed the heavy bleeding from head wound and put his CRP training to good use.

Mr Harrison was brought back to life with two shocks of a defibrillator and was stabilised before being taken to hospital.

Miraculously, just four days later, he was able to go to the Queen’s Head to enjoy a pub lunch and thank the man that saved his life.

Mr Laing said: “The first thing I said to him was ‘You look a lot taller than the last time I saw you’.”

Among the others stars commended were Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith who received the Unsung Hero of the Year award for their work running a nightclub experience at Revolutions in Ipswich for people with learning disabilities.

Carer of the Year went to Jane Elizabeth Muir, who has looked after more than 50 foster children while raising and supporting her own family.

Daniel Jillings, who is profoundly deaf, was announced as the Young Person of the Year after making headlines in his battle to introduce a British Sign Language GCSE.

Mandy Harley won the Sporting Achievement of the Year for completing seven marathons in seven days after being moved by the courage of four-year-old Charlie Nicholls, who has mitochondrial disease.

The Community Champion of the Year award went to Sue Willgoss, who has fought to bring about change for those with special education needs, disability and mental health difficulties.

Lisa Barrel and Kate Mason were handed the Outstanding Bravery of the Year award after saving the life of a woman threatening to jump from a bridge over the A14 in Needham Market. After the woman was spotted hanging from railings on the wrong side of the bridge, Kate and Lisa rushed to her aid, grabbing her arms to prevent her falling.

Kevin Waterson received the Search and Rescue Team of the Year award having founded most of the Search and Rescue groups in the Eastern region.

The Volunteer of the Year went to the Town Pastors of Suffolk.

The Police Person of the Year award went to PC Jon Harvey.

PC Harvey was off-duty and heading home from a shift when he saved a woman from drowning in Ipswich. Hearing the woman was in trouble in the waters at the marina, PC Harvey didn’t hesitate and dived in to help her, saving her from drowning.

Stowmarket Community Health Team received the Hospital/Ambulance Person of the Year, the HOPS team won the Team of the Year award while The Fire Person of the Year went to John Last.

David Goodlad received the Keeping Suffolk Special Award for his work for the community in Rattlesden.

Here’s a full list of the Stars of Suffolk award winners:

Unsung Hero of the Year - Steve Cates and Antwonne Smith

Hospital/Ambulance Person of the Year - Stowmarket Community Health Team

Team of Year - The HOPS Team

Outstanding Bravery of the Year - Lisa Barrell and Kate Mason

Search and Rescue of the Year - Kevin Waterson

Fire Person of the Year - John Last

Sporting Achievement of the Year - Mandy Harley

Carer of the Year - Jane Elizabeth Muir

Young Person of the Year - Daniel Jillings

Police Person of the Year - PC Jonathan Harvey

Community Champion of the Year - Sue Willgoss

Volunteer of the Year - Town Pastors of Suffolk

Special Recognition of the Year - Barking Pre-School, Lisa Perry and Stephen Laing

Judges Special Award of the Year - Alex Mann

Keeping Suffolk Tidy Award of the Year - David Goodlad

Overall Star of the Year - Barking Pre-School