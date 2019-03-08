Join In

Do you know a Star of Suffolk? Nominations open for 2019 awards

The winner's of the 2018 Stars of Suffolk awards Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The search has been launched to find this year’s Stars of Suffolk – the ordinary people who do extraordinary things in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supporters and sponsors at the launch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Supporters and sponsors at the launch of the Stars of Suffolk Awards for 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It may be someone who has shown extreme bravery and courage, defied the odds, a dedicated police officer or health worker, or someone who has simply made a profound difference to the lives of others.

These are the unsung heroes who make Suffolk great – and the awards, supported by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star – will celebrate what they do.

This year’s event was launched at Hintlesham Hall yesterday, and nominations are now being sought.

MORE: Who won Stars of Suffolk Awards in 2018?

Loading...

There are more than a dozen categories, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in November, hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy.

Last year, the overall Star of the Year award went to staff at Barking Pre-school for saving the life of four-year-old Annabel Brightwell, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The awards were launched by Mick Parker, of Parker Communications, 13 years ago to honour Suffolk’s bravest, most dedicated and caring individuals.

He said: “So many people say that ‘Stars’ is the best event of the year and 2019 will be no different.

“We sprinkle stardust in the lives of so many deserving people. I’m delighted that we also have fabulous sponsors without whom we couldn’t run the awards”.

Mark Calver, of MC Contracts and who runs Greshams, added: “We’re honoured and delighted that the Stars of Suffolk Awards will take place this year at Greshams.

“We promise a wonderful evening of deserved recognition for the heroes and heroines in our community.”

Flagship Housing Group is the main event sponsor, with further sponsorship from Suffolk County Council, BBC Radio Suffolk, Cipher Crystal, Ipswich Hospital, Cottages.com, RFT, Gasway, MC Contracts, JLS Catering, Ipswich Building Society, Hudson Signs, Fred Olsen, Elmy Cycles, East of England Coop, RAF Wattisham, Ipswich Town Football Club and Suffolk Fire Service

Nominations can be made over the next five months using the online form. All selected winners will receive a trophy and a special prize.