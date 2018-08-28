Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018
PUBLISHED: 20:39 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:48 08 November 2018
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.
Read back over our coverage of the Stars of Suffolk awards this evening.
We have had an emotional evening hearing about a teenager who campaigned for a British Sign Language GCSE; the lifesaving team at Barking Pre-School and the fire heroes who protect us. We have met police officers who have gone above and beyond to protect us - even when off duty.
Our overall winner tonight was Barking Pre-School, where staff saved the life of Annabel Brightwell, who celebrated her fourth birthday today.
Sponsors of the event included the East of England Co-op, Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust and Adnams.
See our website later tonight for full coverage.