Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

We have had an emotional evening hearing about a teenager who campaigned for a British Sign Language GCSE; the lifesaving team at Barking Pre-School and the fire heroes who protect us. We have met police officers who have gone above and beyond to protect us - even when off duty.

Our overall winner tonight was Barking Pre-School, where staff saved the life of Annabel Brightwell, who celebrated her fourth birthday today.

Sponsors of the event included the East of England Co-op, Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust and Adnams.

