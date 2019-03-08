E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Incredible ex-serviceman honoured for his battle to combat post-traumatic stress disorder

PUBLISHED: 16:38 09 November 2019

Stars of Suffolk Armed Services Award winner, Nigel Seaman, pictured with award sponsor Simon Illet from Cipher Crystal Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Stars of Suffolk Armed Services Award winner, Nigel Seaman, pictured with award sponsor Simon Illet from Cipher Crystal Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An awe-inspiring former soldier had the crowd in tears after collecting a Stars of Suffolk Award for his support to help veterans' mental health.

Army veteran and former prison and fire officer Nigel Seaman started the Combat2Coffee business with school friend Andrea Jelley Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANArmy veteran and former prison and fire officer Nigel Seaman started the Combat2Coffee business with school friend Andrea Jelley Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder more than three years ago, inspirational former Royal Anglian Nigel Seaman set up mobile coffee shop Combat2Coffee in a bid to raise money for veterans and their families - and help them open up and deal with poor mental health.

Still experiencing challenges himself, Mr Seaman was reduced to tears as he was handed the Armed Services Award at the gala evening at Greshams Ipswich on Thursday - adding if it wasn't for the support of other veterans like him, he wouldn't be alive.

But clearly it wasn't just the audience on Thursday who were inspired by his business venture, as his company has grown from one to three mobile units, sent to events across the country in a bid to raise awareness.

Receiving his award, Mr Seaman said: "I'm incredibly humbled, but I don't do what I do to win awards. I do this for the people out there like me who are going through hard times."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Seaman, who is in talks to open up a fourth mobile unit, hopes to sell his coffee in supermarkets to help yet more veterans in need.

Alongside training veterans to become baristas, every cup or bag of coffee sold sees money donated to Combat Stress - an armed forces charity that provided counselling after an injury saw him unable to work.

He added: "My family really struggled when I was poorly and that's the biggest thing for me. I don't want other families to go through what we've been through together. Families undeservedly become victims too.

"This award gives me yet more confidence to continue what I do, and continue to encourage people to talk about their mental health - as there really isn't anything people should be scared about.

"Life is about second chances - and thankfully I've been given that chance."

Not knowing who had nominated him for the award, Mr Seaman admitted he has been overwhelmed by the support of his friends, family and the general public.

Mr Seaman added: "I have no idea who nominated me for the award, but I really want to thank them. I still have my bad days, but to know people support what I do is one of the best feelings in the world."

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Incredible ex-serviceman honoured for his battle to combat post-traumatic stress disorder

Stars of Suffolk Armed Services Award winner, Nigel Seaman, pictured with award sponsor Simon Illet from Cipher Crystal Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Suffolk motorcycle crash among air ambulance emergencies to appear on More 4 show

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will appear on More 4's Emergency Helicopter Medics Picture: EAAA

Matchday Live: Here we go again... Ipswich fall behind in the Cup again as Walker puts the Imps one up

Myles Kenlock is a likely starter for Ipswich Town this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Don’t touch!’ Bin bags of cannabis fly-tipped in village

Bags of cannabis roots have been fly-tipped at Wrentham, Suffolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Politics arrives on the high street as parties bring 2019 General Election to Woodbridge

Therese Coffey launched her re-election campaign in Woodbridge. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists