A slice of star support for cake festival

Warren Lakin is looking forward to the Ixworth Cake Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Comedy stars Jo Brand and Andy Hamilton have lent their support to a cake festival in Suffolk raising funds for a cancer charity in memory of comedian Linda Smith.

Comedy star Linda Smith. Picture: SHARRON WALLACE Comedy star Linda Smith. Picture: SHARRON WALLACE

They have recorded video messages urging people to head to the first Ixworth Festival of Cake on March 28 in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer (TOC), the disease from which the popular comic died in 2006.

The festival has been co-organised by Linda's partner Warren Lakin, who lives in the village, and is in memory of Linda and fellow Ixworth resident Thelma Chandler, who also died from the disease.

Warren said Jo and Andy were close friends of Linda's and were only too happy to lend their support.

'The aim is to have fun, be creative, and make a contribution to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month which is March,' he said.

Warren Lakin was the partner of Linda Smith and has helped organise fundraising events in her memory since her death in 2006. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Warren Lakin was the partner of Linda Smith and has helped organise fundraising events in her memory since her death in 2006. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'We are hoping for a big response from bakers and cake lovers because every slice produced and eaten will count.

'We welcome all styles, particularly adventurous designs and decoration.'

The festival takes place at The Courtyard Cafe on Ixworth High Street from 10am to 4pm and there will be prizes for the tastiest and most inventive cakes plus a quiz, tombola and children's activities.

Warren has worked with Thelma's daughter Sarah to raise money for TOC since he moved to Ixworth in 2013 from London where he lived with Linda, who he was with for more than 20 years.

Jo Brand has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake in memory of her old friend Linda Smith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Jo Brand has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake in memory of her old friend Linda Smith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Linda was a stand-up performer and comedy writer who was a regular on TV shows such as Have I Got News for You and QI in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

She was also a favourite on radio shows such as The News Quiz, Just a Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.

'Linda and I used to holiday on the Suffolk coast and she appeared at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, she had happy memories of the county,' said Warren.

'Jo Brand was a close friend of Linda's and after she died Jo hosted a lot of the Loving Linda fundraising concerts we organised. She's been a great pal to us, Andy too.'

Andy Hamilton has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA Andy Hamilton has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Warren said all contributions to the cake festival are welcome but bakers should email him first to ensure they meet with health and safety requirements.

The email address is