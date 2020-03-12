E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

A slice of star support for cake festival

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 March 2020

Warren Lakin is looking forward to the Ixworth Cake Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warren Lakin is looking forward to the Ixworth Cake Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Comedy stars Jo Brand and Andy Hamilton have lent their support to a cake festival in Suffolk raising funds for a cancer charity in memory of comedian Linda Smith.

Comedy star Linda Smith. Picture: SHARRON WALLACEComedy star Linda Smith. Picture: SHARRON WALLACE

They have recorded video messages urging people to head to the first Ixworth Festival of Cake on March 28 in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer (TOC), the disease from which the popular comic died in 2006.

The festival has been co-organised by Linda's partner Warren Lakin, who lives in the village, and is in memory of Linda and fellow Ixworth resident Thelma Chandler, who also died from the disease.

Warren said Jo and Andy were close friends of Linda's and were only too happy to lend their support.

'The aim is to have fun, be creative, and make a contribution to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month which is March,' he said.

Warren Lakin was the partner of Linda Smith and has helped organise fundraising events in her memory since her death in 2006. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWarren Lakin was the partner of Linda Smith and has helped organise fundraising events in her memory since her death in 2006. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'We are hoping for a big response from bakers and cake lovers because every slice produced and eaten will count.

'We welcome all styles, particularly adventurous designs and decoration.'

The festival takes place at The Courtyard Cafe on Ixworth High Street from 10am to 4pm and there will be prizes for the tastiest and most inventive cakes plus a quiz, tombola and children's activities.

Warren has worked with Thelma's daughter Sarah to raise money for TOC since he moved to Ixworth in 2013 from London where he lived with Linda, who he was with for more than 20 years.

Jo Brand has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake in memory of her old friend Linda Smith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PAJo Brand has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake in memory of her old friend Linda Smith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Linda was a stand-up performer and comedy writer who was a regular on TV shows such as Have I Got News for You and QI in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

She was also a favourite on radio shows such as The News Quiz, Just a Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.

'Linda and I used to holiday on the Suffolk coast and she appeared at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, she had happy memories of the county,' said Warren.

'Jo Brand was a close friend of Linda's and after she died Jo hosted a lot of the Loving Linda fundraising concerts we organised. She's been a great pal to us, Andy too.'

Andy Hamilton has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PAAndy Hamilton has recorded a video message of support for Ixworth Festival of Cake. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Warren said all contributions to the cake festival are welcome but bakers should email him first to ensure they meet with health and safety requirements.

The email address is

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been issued Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

A taste of ‘old school’ football at the Mem – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Outside the gates of the Memorial Stadium, a fan buys a matchday programme. Picture: PA SPORT

‘Tremendous achievement’: Joy at improved Ofsted rating for College

East Coast College is celebrating a Good Ofsted rating. Picture: East Coast College
Drive 24