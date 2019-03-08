Sunshine and Showers

Start your journey towards a career with animals with the Central College of Animal Studies

PUBLISHED: 12:24 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 June 2019

The team at CCOAS PICTURE: Central College of Animal Studies

The team at CCOAS PICTURE: Central College of Animal Studies

Always wanted to be a veterinary nurse? With the help of CCOAS you can make your dream a reality.

Central College of Animal Studies (CCOAS) specialises in training programmes for the veterinary profession locally delivered from Ipswich Veterinary Centre in Suffolk. With close links to practices, it provides full and part-time veterinary nursing programmes to students in Suffolk and across East Anglia.

Becoming a veterinary nurse is the first step towards a lifelong career with animals. The college's experienced veterinary nurse tutors give students the knowledge, practical skills and professionalism that is essential for success in this rewarding career.

The college's veterinary nursing courses cover a range of subjects, from general and surgical nursing, anaesthetic techniques, radiography and functional anatomy to professional relationships, communication and ethics. Besides giving students the practical knowledge to become safe and efficient veterinary nurses, courses also allow students to develop as individuals and take charge of their own professional development.

A big advantage of studying veterinary nursing with CCOAS is that it is local and easy to get to. This is particularly appealing to those who are in part-time employment or have other commitments, as they can continue to earn while learning.

The team at Central College of Animal Studies enjoy living and working in Suffolk because of the beautiful combination of countryside and coastline. The tutors within the team very much enjoy long dog walks in many of the wonderful parks and green areas Suffolk has. Furthermore, one of the main attractions of living and studying in Suffolk is the historic towns such as Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham. There is also a wide choice of entertainment for all ages. Members of the team particularly enjoy Newmarket nights and paddle boarding at Dedham waters, as well as the delicious fish and chips in Aldeburgh!

To find out more about courses and career events at Central College of Animal Studies, contact enquiries@ccoas.org.uk or visit the CCOAS website.

