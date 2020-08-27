Concert on song in aid of air ambulance appeal

Suffolk singer Emma Bonner-Morgan will perform outdoor ‘Classics on the Lawn’ at a stately home in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The concert of music from opera, musicals and her own pop/folk/rock songs will take place at Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft, on Saturday August 29, with all proceeds going to the charity.

The performance follows a successful performance at the Ipswich and Suffolk Club in Ipswich on August 20 which raised £300 for the EAAA.

Emma lives near Stowmarket and will perform her own new ‘Pie Jesu’ Covid song in which her eight-year-old daughter Tiana duets with her.

Audience members should bring picnics, chairs, rugs and masks, social distancing measures will be in place.

The performance is at 2.30pm. Family tickets for two adults and four children up to 14 cost £22.15, otherwise adults £12.15 and OAPs: £7.50 and are available from the Somerleyton Hall website through ‘Events’.