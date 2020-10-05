E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car ploughs into wall in town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:36 05 October 2020

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a car mounted the pavement and hit a wall in Clacton town centre.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened outside the Coral bookmakers in Station Road shortly after noon, Essex Police said.

Officers arrived to discover a Renault Scenic had collided with the wall of the Coral branch and a telecommunications cabinet.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, though his condition is not known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 service station with McDonald’s drive-thru given final green light

Developers will build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car ploughs into wall in town centre

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Former Town star Edwards having a huge impact at Bury – but when will he score?

Carlos Edwards, in action for Bury Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

‘If it’s good enough for Jurgen Klopp...’ – Lambert prepared to take EFL Trophy fine

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says it's 'crazy' that the EFL Trophy has gone ahead this season. Photo: Pagepix

Peake bags a brace as Tractor Girls go top

Town Women players celebrate one of Paige Peake's goals in the Blues 4-0 win over Cambridge City Picture: ROSS HALLS