Car ploughs into wall in town centre

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a car mounted the pavement and hit a wall in Clacton town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened outside the Coral bookmakers in Station Road shortly after noon, Essex Police said.

Officers arrived to discover a Renault Scenic had collided with the wall of the Coral branch and a telecommunications cabinet.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, though his condition is not known.