Car ploughs into wall in town centre
PUBLISHED: 14:36 05 October 2020
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after a car mounted the pavement and hit a wall in Clacton town centre.
The incident happened outside the Coral bookmakers in Station Road shortly after noon, Essex Police said.
Officers arrived to discover a Renault Scenic had collided with the wall of the Coral branch and a telecommunications cabinet.
The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, though his condition is not known.
